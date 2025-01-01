Catalog
MIA TOWER

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Total area
from 56 m² to 154 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 375 766 $from 5 418 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
56
375 766
6 661
2 bedrooms
116
713 159
6 112
3 bedrooms
150
837 753
5 573
4 bedrooms
154
836 132
5 418

Description

MIA Tower in the rapidly developing Meydan district is a contemporary residential complex where thoughtful architecture meets open views of the Crystal Lagoon, the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, and the iconic Downtown Dubai skyline. A signature advantage of the location is its immediate proximity – just 1 minute – to the future Meydan Metro station. Key Features – Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling glazing, balconies, a smart-home system, and central air conditioning. – Practical layout solutions: flexible room transformations and multi-purpose spaces. – Multi-level leisure infrastructure: several swimming pools, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a cinema, and children’s play areas. – Elegant communal spaces: barbecue areas and a residents’ club lounge. Location Advantages The building sits close to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, ensuring quick access to Dubai’s key destinations. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a 5-minute drive away. Dubai Festival City Mall, Burj Khalifa, and The Dubai Mall are 10–15 minutes by car. Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates are 20–25 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school7 km
Shop2 km
Medical center9 km
Airport15 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
