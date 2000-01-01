UAE
EN
AED
+971 (4) 412-5000
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Kaya by Nshama

Kaya by Nshama

UNA Apartment, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 12
Project Render
DeveloperNshama
Total areafrom 110 m² to 140 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 256 888 AED
from 1 256 888 AED
from 9 642 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%125 689 AED
Registration of the contract
4%50276 AED
Before the completion date
40%502 755 AED
Handover
50%628 444 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 256 888 AED

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
110 - 140
1 256 888 - 1 352 888
9 642 - 11 340

Infrastructure

UNA Apartment, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Squash court
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Laundry
  • Restaurant / cafe