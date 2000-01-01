Kaya by Nshama

Kaya by NshamaUNA Apartment, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperNshama
Total areafrom 110 m² to 140 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 256 888 AED
from 1 256 888 AEDfrom 9 642 AED/m²
Payment plan *
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
Down Payment
10%125 689 AED
Registration of the contract
4%50276 AED
Before the completion date
40%502 755 AED
Handover
50%628 444 AED
About project
Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 256 888 AED
For sale
Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
110 - 140
1 256 888 - 1 352 888
9 642 - 11 340
UNA Apartment, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Infrastructure
Project advantages
For children
- Playground
- Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Massage center
- Fitness center
Sport
- Squash court
- Sports ground
- Tennis court
Territory
- Recreation area
- Garden
- Promenade
- Barbeque area
Additionally
- Shops
- Laundry
- Restaurant / cafe