Hyde Walk by Imtiaz

The apartment complex offers spacious studios and 1-bedroom apartments. A wide range of layouts allows you to choose the option that suits your needs and preferences. Panoramic windows and stylish finishes in neutral tones with bright accents create a warm and cozy atmosphere. Interiors are made in modern elegant style, comfortable built-in kitchens are equipped with high-class appliances. The territory of the complex is a paradise for recreation and entertainment. The landscaped shady terraces and an outdoor swimming pool on the roof with a panoramic view will help to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and relax. Residents can take advantage of a gym, children's playroom, yoga room, co-working space and a private movie theater. For car owners, there is secure parking and a charging station for electric cars. Dubai's iconic landmarks are located in the neighborhood. Museum of The Future, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Coca-Cola Arena are all within 10 minutes' drive. La mer beach, Dubai International Financial Center and City Walk are within walking distance. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near a major highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly move around the city. Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab will take 10 minutes to reach. Residents can reach Dubai International Airport in 20 minutes. Emirates Tower Metro Station and a bus stop are nearby. Reliable developer Imtiaz Developments is a leading company in the real estate and development sector, which has been actively developing since 2004. It is an international firm specializing in individual real estate development, construction and strategic investments.

