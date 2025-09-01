UAE
Hyde Walk by Imtiaz

Eden House, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Metro station
DeveloperImtiaz Developments
Total areafrom 35 m² to 90 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price1 000 000 AED
from 1 000 000 AED
from 20 502 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%200 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%40000 AED
Before the completion date
40%400 000 AED
Handover
40%400 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 000 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station2 km

About project

Hyde Walk is a luxury clubhouse in the prestigious Al Satva neighborhood that seamlessly blends comfort, luxury and the true spirit of urban living. A great place for those who want to enjoy the limitless possibilities of a convenient location in the heart of Dubai. Explore the major attractions, enjoy fine dining at Michelin restaurant La Petite Maison and spoil yourself with shopping at the famous City Walk.

The apartment complex offers spacious studios and 1-bedroom apartments. A wide range of layouts allows you to choose the option that suits your needs and preferences. Panoramic windows and stylish finishes in neutral tones with bright accents create a warm and cozy atmosphere. Interiors are made in modern elegant style, comfortable built-in kitchens are equipped with high-class appliances. The territory of the complex is a paradise for recreation and entertainment. The landscaped shady terraces and an outdoor swimming pool on the roof with a panoramic view will help to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and relax. Residents can take advantage of a gym, children's playroom, yoga room, co-working space and a private movie theater. For car owners, there is secure parking and a charging station for electric cars. Dubai's iconic landmarks are located in the neighborhood. Museum of The Future, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Coca-Cola Arena are all within 10 minutes' drive. La mer beach, Dubai International Financial Center and City Walk are within walking distance. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near a major highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly move around the city. Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab will take 10 minutes to reach. Residents can reach Dubai International Airport in 20 minutes. Emirates Tower Metro Station and a bus stop are nearby. Reliable developer Imtiaz Developments is a leading company in the real estate and development sector, which has been actively developing since 2004. It is an international firm specializing in individual real estate development, construction and strategic investments.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
35 - 56
1 000 000 - 1 220 000
21 685 - 32 131
1 bedroom
72 - 90
1 799 000 - 1 885 000
20 502 - 25 262

Infrastructure

