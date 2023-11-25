UAE
Aykon City

Aykon City Towers, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 83 m² to 157 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price2 104 000 AED
from 2 104 000 AED
from 25 248 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
100%2104000 AED
+
4%84160 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Total area of the building(74276, 67618) m²
Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2023
Sales launchQ1 2016
Number of floors71
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 104 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
High school1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km

About project

A high-rise complex in the prestigious Business Bay area, just 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa. Become part of a community surrounded by Dubai's major landmarks and global brands, while enjoying world-class amenities without leaving home. The complex offers studios, serviced apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and duplex residences. All units are fully furnished and equipped with necessary appliances. The windows provide stunning views of the canal, Business Bay skyscrapers, Safa Park and the Arabian Gulf.

This modern project offers five-star hotel services, serviced residences, apartments, and office spaces connected by the AYKON Plaza platform. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private club, SPA salon, restaurants, a children's playground and an entertainment center. Within 10 minutes, you can reach shopping centers such as Dubai Mall, City Walk, and BoxPark, while Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab are a bit further away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is close to the central highway that stretches across the entire city. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum Airport is 45 minutes from home. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is just 10 minutes away from the complex – a true paradise stylized as a picturesque oasis. The beach captivates with well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Surrounded by nature AYKON City is located near the scenic Safa Park. The park features four lakes, one of which offers boating. Playgrounds, a Ferris wheel, rides, and trampolines are installed. There's also a video game zone that will appeal to both children and adults. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is designed by ACASA Architects & Engineering Consultants. AYKON City will become a new architectural icon on Dubai's majestic skyline. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector, turning the dreams of its clients into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
83 - 83
2 104 000 - 2 104 000
25 248 - 25 248
3 bedrooms
157 - 157
4 210 500 - 4 210 500
26 676 - 26 676

Infrastructure

