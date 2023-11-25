This modern project offers five-star hotel services, serviced residences, apartments, and office spaces connected by the AYKON Plaza platform. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private club, SPA salon, restaurants, a children's playground and an entertainment center. Within 10 minutes, you can reach shopping centers such as Dubai Mall, City Walk, and BoxPark, while Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab are a bit further away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is close to the central highway that stretches across the entire city. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum Airport is 45 minutes from home. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is just 10 minutes away from the complex – a true paradise stylized as a picturesque oasis. The beach captivates with well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Surrounded by nature AYKON City is located near the scenic Safa Park. The park features four lakes, one of which offers boating. Playgrounds, a Ferris wheel, rides, and trampolines are installed. There's also a video game zone that will appeal to both children and adults. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is designed by ACASA Architects & Engineering Consultants. AYKON City will become a new architectural icon on Dubai's majestic skyline. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector, turning the dreams of its clients into reality.

More