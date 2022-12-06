Ayala on the Park by Nshama

Ayala on the Park by Nshama368/2, Al Qudra Street, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
About the project
Inner infrastructure
- Playground
- Game area
- Swimming pool
- Fitness center
- Sports ground
- Tennis court
- Recreation area
- Garden
- Promenade
- Barbeque area
- Shops
- Restaurant / cafe
- Conference room
- Cinema
The apartment complex nestled in the picturesque area of Town Square Dubai offers a harmonious blend of urban activity and unity with nature. With a large park and lush greenery surrounding the complex, it provides an ideal environment for balanced and tranquil living. Its proximity to central districts and key attractions of Dubai offers opportunities for a dynamic business life and leisure activities.
Key project features - For those leading an active lifestyle, the complex will feature sports centers, running and cycling tracks, and a tennis court. - For those seeking a more relaxed retreat, there are green parks, lounge areas, pools, a cinema, and BBQ areas. - Entertainment infrastructure for the youngest residents will include children's play spaces and aqua zones. - All apartments are designed with quality finishes and modern layouts, offering fully equipped kitchens and built-in wardrobes as added bonuses. Community infrastructure Town Square COmmunity, where the complex is situated, has been designed to ensure a comfortable lifestyle, complete with the expansive Town Square Park, extensive green areas, retail spaces, cozy restaurants, and cafes. Advantageous location The residential complex is ideally located in close proximity to Al Qudra Road and Emirates Road. Within 20-30 minutes from the complex, one can find attractions such as the Burj Al Arab and Dubai Miracle Garden, Palm Jumeirah beach, Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and more. It's a 25-minute drive to DWC International Airport and a 28-minute drive to Dubai International Airport.