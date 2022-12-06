UAE
Ayala on the Park by Nshama

368/2, Al Qudra Street, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperNshama
Total areafrom 59 m² to 131 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price811 888 AED
from 811 888 AED
from 13 249 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
10%81189 AED
+
4%32476 AED
Before the completion date
40%324 755 AED
Handover
50%405 944 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors17
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 811 888 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

About project

The apartment complex nestled in the picturesque area of Town Square Dubai offers a harmonious blend of urban activity and unity with nature. With a large park and lush greenery surrounding the complex, it provides an ideal environment for balanced and tranquil living. Its proximity to central districts and key attractions of Dubai offers opportunities for a dynamic business life and leisure activities.

Key project features - For those leading an active lifestyle, the complex will feature sports centers, running and cycling tracks, and a tennis court. - For those seeking a more relaxed retreat, there are green parks, lounge areas, pools, a cinema, and BBQ areas. - Entertainment infrastructure for the youngest residents will include children's play spaces and aqua zones. - All apartments are designed with quality finishes and modern layouts, offering fully equipped kitchens and built-in wardrobes as added bonuses. Community infrastructure Town Square COmmunity, where the complex is situated, has been designed to ensure a comfortable lifestyle, complete with the expansive Town Square Park, extensive green areas, retail spaces, cozy restaurants, and cafes. Advantageous location The residential complex is ideally located in close proximity to Al Qudra Road and Emirates Road. Within 20-30 minutes from the complex, one can find attractions such as the Burj Al Arab and Dubai Miracle Garden, Palm Jumeirah beach, Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and more. It's a 25-minute drive to DWC International Airport and a 28-minute drive to Dubai International Airport.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
59 - 67
811 888 - 908 888
13 370 - 13 586
2 bedrooms
87 - 89
1 161 888 - 1 181 888
13 249 - 13 253
3 bedrooms
131 - 131
1 857 888 - 1 857 888
14 091 - 14 091

Infrastructure

