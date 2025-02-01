UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Amalia Residences

Amalia Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, Zone A Street, 8A
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperDeyaar Development Company
Total areafrom 112 m² to 145 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 213 486 AED
from 1 213 486 AED
from 9 257 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%121 349 AED
Registration of the contract
4%48539 AED
Before the completion date
60%728 092 AED
Post-Handover
30%364 046 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2025
Sales launchQ1 2023
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 213 486 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center9 km
Metro station2 km
Sea9 km

About project

Modern building in the closed community of Al Furjan. A dynamic lifestyle, comfort, and picturesque nature are now available to you. There are 400 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms to choose from, featuring functional spaces and high-quality finishes. The interiors are designed in a light color scheme with marble finishes, as well as panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the rooms.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a relaxation area, landscaped gardens, a gym, a children's playground, pools for adults and children, and walking trails. The Al Furjan Pavilion and Al Furjan Club shopping centers, W Mart Fresh and West Zone supermarkets, are just a 5-minute drive from the complex. Dubai's major attractions, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are 25-30 minutes away by car. The famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah are a 17-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex has a convenient exit to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Dubai's main locations. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts feature open-plan kitchens, spacious living areas with marble countertops and dining areas. Some apartments come with a separate room for staff. Reliable developer Deyaar Development is a large company with a portfolio of 16 000 commercial and residential properties. The developer aims to unlock potential, increase opportunities, and create significant value for investors and customers.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
112 - 145
1 213 486 - 1 350 176
9 257 - 10 755

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, Zone A Street, 8A

Amalia Residences