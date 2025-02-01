Amalia Residences

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a relaxation area, landscaped gardens, a gym, a children's playground, pools for adults and children, and walking trails. The Al Furjan Pavilion and Al Furjan Club shopping centers, W Mart Fresh and West Zone supermarkets, are just a 5-minute drive from the complex. Dubai's major attractions, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are 25-30 minutes away by car. The famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah are a 17-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex has a convenient exit to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Dubai's main locations. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts feature open-plan kitchens, spacious living areas with marble countertops and dining areas. Some apartments come with a separate room for staff. Reliable developer Deyaar Development is a large company with a portfolio of 16 000 commercial and residential properties. The developer aims to unlock potential, increase opportunities, and create significant value for investors and customers.

