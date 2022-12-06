Altai Tower

On-site amenities include a swimming pool, gym, children's playground, BBQ area, and jogging track. Within 5-10 minutes, residents can reach City Centre Me'aisem, NMC Royal Hospital, Danat Express Supermarket and Carrefour Market, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, The Arbor School, Dubai British School and DPS Dubai, Loui Restaurant & Cafe Jumeirah Park and Brunch & Cake Jumeirah Islands. Close to the beach Residents can take a stroll along the marina or relax on the beach. Marina Beach and JBR Beach, known for their well-manicured lawns and recreational areas, are just 15 minutes away. High-quality finish The bright and luxurious interiors of the apartments are sure to impress. Every element of the interior design, from high-quality furniture to intricate architectural elements, showcases the tower's commitment to excellence. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. Its real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has expanded to the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, and Turkey markets.

