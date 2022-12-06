UAE
Altai Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, District JVT 1, D6 Street, 8
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 57 m² to 95 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price915 203 AED
from 915 203 AED
from 13 789 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%45 760 AED
Registration of the contract
4%36608 AED
Before the completion date
75%686 402 AED
Post-Handover
20%183 041 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Sales launchQ2 2023
Number of floors30
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 915 203 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center6 km
Sea9 km

About project

The high-rise residential complex inspired by the Altai Mountains located in the fast-growing Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) area. Enjoy the perfect balance of seclusion and a wide range of amenities within walking distance from home. The complex offers a collection of designer studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments, all designed to provide residents with ample space. Windows and balconies offer breathtaking views of the cityscape, including iconic landmarks and vibrant neighborhoods.

On-site amenities include a swimming pool, gym, children's playground, BBQ area, and jogging track. Within 5-10 minutes, residents can reach City Centre Me'aisem, NMC Royal Hospital, Danat Express Supermarket and Carrefour Market, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, The Arbor School, Dubai British School and DPS Dubai, Loui Restaurant & Cafe Jumeirah Park and Brunch & Cake Jumeirah Islands. Close to the beach Residents can take a stroll along the marina or relax on the beach. Marina Beach and JBR Beach, known for their well-manicured lawns and recreational areas, are just 15 minutes away. High-quality finish The bright and luxurious interiors of the apartments are sure to impress. Every element of the interior design, from high-quality furniture to intricate architectural elements, showcases the tower's commitment to excellence. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. Its real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has expanded to the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, and Turkey markets.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
57 - 57
915 203 - 954 148
15 936 - 16 614
2 bedrooms
95 - 95
1 311 017 - 1 525 938
13 789 - 16 049

Infrastructure

