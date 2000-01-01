Al Marjan Residence by Durar & Marshel

Description

A premium apartment complex on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Al Marjan Residences is a modern clubhouse on an island surrounded by the Janis and Jais mountains and striking seascapes. High levels of service and state-of-the-art technology will create a unique living experience, while direct access to the beach will allow you to enjoy a resort holiday all year round. Key Features - The textures of sandy lines and rocky shores are skilfully complemented with beige, caramel and chocolate hues to create a futuristic splendour in the design aesthetics of the apartments and public spaces. - Al Marjan Residences endeavours to provide each resident with the service of a 5-star hotel and unique amenities, including an outdoor pool, guest lobby, promenade for strolling, green parks, play areas, on-site restaurants and shops. - Access to the sea is just a few steps from the house: the residential complex is located on the first shoreline of the Persian Gulf. Dedicated beach areas and equipped spaces create world-class comfort.Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island is a community in the dynamic emirate of Ras El Khaimah with high investor potential. The island is set to see the opening of the Wynn Casino in 2027, attracting an even greater influx of tourists from around the world. 23 km of coastline, water sports centres, spa services and hotels are represented. Zoom, Leptis Fresh Supermarket and Leptis Fresh Supermarket are within walking distance. The nearest schools Khawla Bin Hakim School, RAK Academy: Al Hamra can be reached in 10 minutes, Al Hamra Mall in 12 minutes, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital in 13 minutes. Location advantages Al Marjan Is Blvd, SMBZ Rd, Ak Hambra and Al Riffa can be reached in 10-15 minutes from the motorway exits. Dreamland Aqua Park and Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village are 12 minutes away, while Mangrove Beach, Jazeera al Akaab and Khor Al Beidah are 30 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 30-minute journey from the residence.