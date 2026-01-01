Description

An elegant residential complex on Dubai Islands. The defining feature of the Nautis Residences complex is its balconies with smooth, wave-like contours, which make the facades striking and offer residents picturesque views. The building’s architecture blends seamlessly into the surrounding environment, creating harmony between space and nature. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished, with built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Two-bedroom units can be converted into two apartments—one one-bedroom unit plus a studio; three-bedroom units can be converted into one two-bedroom unit plus a studio. - The complex’s amenities include a gym, a yoga terrace, a playground, relaxation and barbecue areas, a guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project has direct access to the Infinity Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland. It takes 8-10 minutes to reach the Gold Souq metro station, the Waterfront Market, Dubai Hospital, and Al Mamzar Beach; and 15 minutes to reach popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall, and the Dubai Frame. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 10 minutes.