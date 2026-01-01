Stamn Nautis Residence
Payment Plan *
- On Booking10%
About project
Sale
Description
An elegant residential complex on Dubai Islands. The defining feature of the Nautis Residences complex is its balconies with smooth, wave-like contours, which make the facades striking and offer residents picturesque views. The building’s architecture blends seamlessly into the surrounding environment, creating harmony between space and nature. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished, with built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Two-bedroom units can be converted into two apartments—one one-bedroom unit plus a studio; three-bedroom units can be converted into one two-bedroom unit plus a studio. - The complex’s amenities include a gym, a yoga terrace, a playground, relaxation and barbecue areas, a guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project has direct access to the Infinity Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland. It takes 8-10 minutes to reach the Gold Souq metro station, the Waterfront Market, Dubai Hospital, and Al Mamzar Beach; and 15 minutes to reach popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall, and the Dubai Frame. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 10 minutes.
Transport accessibility
Amenities
- Playground
- Game area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Yoga Space
- Barbeque area
- Garden
- Lobby
- Recreation area
- Promenade