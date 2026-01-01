Description

A conceptual residential project inspired by Japanese aesthetics, located on the Dubai Islands. The project’s name, Shione, derives from a Japanese expression that evokes the sound of the ocean tide. The Shione residential complex is part of the large-scale waterfront community of Siora, where architecture, nature, culture, and a modern lifestyle are integrated into a single concept. Key features - All apartments feature finished interiors in warm, soft tones of natural wood, built-in kitchen appliances, and storage systems. Panoramic windows and spacious layouts fill the interiors with natural light. - The complex’s amenities include a gym, children’s and sports playgrounds, a yoga and meditation area, an infinity pool, a separate children’s pool, lounge areas, work and relaxation rooms, and more. Location advantages The project’s proximity to the road allows for a 5-minute drive to the Infinity Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland of the emirate. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Gold Souq metro station, 20-25 minutes to reach the Dubai Frame, the DIFC, and Downtown Dubai, and 30 minutes to reach Business Bay. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes.