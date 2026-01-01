Description

Sawa Residences is located in one of the most attractive sections of Meydan Horizon—directly on the lagoon, with one of the longest coastlines in the area and direct access to a landscaped waterfront promenade. The low building density, surrounding parks, and open spaces create a sense of privacy and spaciousness. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished in light tones, featuring built-in Bosch appliances, walk-in closets and storage units, a “Smart Home” system, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to: a gym, a boxing studio, a yoga space, a playground, air-conditioned covered promenades, a Zen garden, a sauna, separate pools for adults and children, relaxation areas, a barbecue terrace, a meeting room, a movie theater, and more. Location advantages The project has direct access to Ras Al Khor Road. Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbor, the DIFC, Meydan One Mall, the Dubai Mall, the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve, and Meydan Racecourse are all within a 10- to 15-minute drive. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.