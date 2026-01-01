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HomeReal Estate CatalogRadiant Legacy

Radiant Legacy

Pixel Tower 5, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Radiant Real Estate
Total area
from 1536 m² to 1536 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 8 441 114 $from 5 494 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeCommercial
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesResidential Floor

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1536
8 441 114
5 494

Description

Radiant Legacy is a commercial development by Radiant Real Estate in the Shams district of Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. The project comprises 158 offices of various sizes, including full-floor spaces. The tower features panoramic glazing, flowing facade lines and open terraces. Alongside workspaces, it offers areas for fitness, relaxation and meetings. Key Features – Large windows bring natural light into the offices and offer views of the city and island. Selected offices include private terraces. – The lobby design combines light tones, stone and wood textures, metallic details and decorative lighting. – The sixth floor will feature a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, an outdoor padel court and a walking track. – The landscaped areas include green terraces, outdoor seating and an open-air events space. – The development includes four retail units and 777 parking spaces for office owners, employees and visitors. Location Advantages Al Reem Island brings together business, residential and everyday amenities. Reem Central Park is approximately 3 minutes away by car, while Sorbonne University and Repton School are around 5 minutes away. The Galleria, Reem Mall and Downtown Abu Dhabi can be reached in approximately 10 minutes, Saadiyat Island in 16 minutes and Zayed International Airport in 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Pixel Tower 5, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island – an island near central Abu Dhabi featuring modern high-rise developments, well-developed infrastructure, and convenient access to the city.
More details

Transport accessibility

Shop500 m
Medical center2 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Bakery
  • Restaurant/cafe
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