Description

Radiant Legacy is a commercial development by Radiant Real Estate in the Shams district of Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. The project comprises 158 offices of various sizes, including full-floor spaces. The tower features panoramic glazing, flowing facade lines and open terraces. Alongside workspaces, it offers areas for fitness, relaxation and meetings. Key Features – Large windows bring natural light into the offices and offer views of the city and island. Selected offices include private terraces. – The lobby design combines light tones, stone and wood textures, metallic details and decorative lighting. – The sixth floor will feature a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, an outdoor padel court and a walking track. – The landscaped areas include green terraces, outdoor seating and an open-air events space. – The development includes four retail units and 777 parking spaces for office owners, employees and visitors. Location Advantages Al Reem Island brings together business, residential and everyday amenities. Reem Central Park is approximately 3 minutes away by car, while Sorbonne University and Repton School are around 5 minutes away. The Galleria, Reem Mall and Downtown Abu Dhabi can be reached in approximately 10 minutes, Saadiyat Island in 16 minutes and Zayed International Airport in 25 minutes.