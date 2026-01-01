Description

Radiant Breeze is a new residential project on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, designed for those who value the comfort, functionality, and convenience of modern living. Every residence has been thoughtfully designed down to the smallest detail, and its location in one of the island’s most convenient neighborhoods ensures quick access to the city’s infrastructure and all necessary amenities. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light, soft tones. Thanks to panoramic windows, high ceilings, and balconies, the home will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: a gym, a children’s play area and sports field, a yoga space, lounge areas, a sauna, separate pools for adults and children, an open-air movie theater, and more. Location advantages The development is located near Um Yifeenah Street, which provides access to the mainland. Reem Central Park is a 3-minute drive away; the Galleria Mall, Reem Mall, and Downtown Abu Dhabi are 10 minutes away; and Saadiyat Island is 16 minutes away. The drive to Zayed International Airport takes 25 minutes.