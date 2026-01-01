Description

Native Haus is a residential development by Native Properties, an Avighna Group company, in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Triangle. Designed by Symbiosis, the building occupies a corner plot, with rounded balconies accentuating the curves of the façade. It will feature 162 apartments across six residential floors and six retail units on the ground level. Key Features – The development offers studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Selected layouts include a separate study. Every apartment has a private balcony, three-metre ceilings and a kitchen with SMEG or equivalent appliances. – Sports facilities include a half-Olympic swimming pool, a gym, a boxing area, a pickleball court and a jogging track. Residents will also have access to a sauna and a cold plunge. – Plans include indoor and outdoor coworking areas, meeting spaces and a podcast studio. – The courtyard will feature landscaped seating areas and an open-air cinema. The retail units will open onto a pedestrian promenade. Location Advantages District 4 Park, Sunmarke School and Arcadia British School are nearby. City Centre Me’aisem in neighbouring Dubai Production City houses a Mediclinic clinic. The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence is about 15 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central, DWC) is about 30 minutes away.