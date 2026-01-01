Native Haus by Native Properties
Payment Plan *
- On Booking5%
About project
Sale
Description
Native Haus is a residential development by Native Properties, an Avighna Group company, in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Triangle. Designed by Symbiosis, the building occupies a corner plot, with rounded balconies accentuating the curves of the façade. It will feature 162 apartments across six residential floors and six retail units on the ground level. Key Features – The development offers studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Selected layouts include a separate study. Every apartment has a private balcony, three-metre ceilings and a kitchen with SMEG or equivalent appliances. – Sports facilities include a half-Olympic swimming pool, a gym, a boxing area, a pickleball court and a jogging track. Residents will also have access to a sauna and a cold plunge. – Plans include indoor and outdoor coworking areas, meeting spaces and a podcast studio. – The courtyard will feature landscaped seating areas and an open-air cinema. The retail units will open onto a pedestrian promenade. Location Advantages District 4 Park, Sunmarke School and Arcadia British School are nearby. City Centre Me’aisem in neighbouring Dubai Production City houses a Mediclinic clinic. The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence is about 15 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central, DWC) is about 30 minutes away.
Transport accessibility
Amenities
- Playground
- Game area
- Swimming pool for children
- Indoor swimming pool
- Massage center
- Sauna
- Separate swimming pool
- Spa-center
- Swimming pool
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Gym
- Sports ground
- Yoga Space
- Garden
- Lobby
- Park
- Recreation area
- Shop
- Open balcony
- Bakery
- Restaurant/cafe
- Terrace