Description

The Murex Clinic is a purpose-built medical building by Edomi Real Estate Developments in Dubai Healthcare City. Floors one to five will house 25 clinical units, and the sixth floor is dedicated to day surgery. Key Features – Clinical units range from 132 to 243 sq m and will be handed over in shell-and-core condition, allowing operators to tailor the fit-out and equipment to their specialty. – The sixth floor provides approximately 773 sq m for day surgery and can be divided into several clinical units. – The building is designed with two passenger lifts, a dedicated lift for patient transport, ambulance access, provision for medical gas systems and dedicated rooms for medical waste. – A lobby with waiting areas and visitor parking are planned. The building will also have 104 underground parking spaces. Location Advantages Mediclinic City Hospital, Wafi City shopping centre and Dubai Healthcare City metro station are nearby. By car, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is about 2 minutes away, Dubai Dolphinarium about 4 minutes and Dubai International Airport (DXB) about 32 minutes.