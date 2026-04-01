Description

Marquis Galleria is a residential development by Marquis Developers in Dubai’s Arjan district. The complex comprises a single building with basement parking and a rooftop amenity area. Its architecture combines light and dark façade finishes, glass balcony railings and a projecting roof. Key Features – The development offers apartments with 1–3 bedrooms. Layouts include living and dining areas, built-in wardrobes and balconies. Selected layouts also feature storage rooms and dressing areas. – Finishes include porcelain flooring, fitted kitchens with countertops and bathroom fixtures. Double-glazed windows are provided. – Three-bedroom apartments feature landscaped terraces and private plunge pools measuring 2.5 × 2.5 metres. – Shared amenities include a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a children’s pool, a gym, a steam room and a sauna. Children’s facilities include an outdoor play area and a baby care room. – The building includes a double-height lobby with concierge services, a business lounge, a cinema and a shared laundry room. Rooftop facilities include landscaped spaces, seating areas and a barbecue area. Location Advantages Driving takes approximately 4 minutes to My City Centre Al Barsha, 5 minutes to Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden, and 11 minutes to Dubai Autodrome. Mall of the Emirates is around 16 minutes away, Burj Khalifa is 24 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is approximately 25 minutes away.