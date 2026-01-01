JW Marriott Residences by Taraf

Description

The first residential complex under the JW Marriott brand on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The luxurious JW Marriott Residences community embodies an architectural aesthetic inspired by Abu Dhabi’s natural light, coastal landscapes, and the emirate’s cultural heritage. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished, with high ceilings, panoramic windows, and private balconies. This ensures that every apartment is flooded with natural light. - Residence owners can enjoy exclusive Onvia Ownership privileges: Platinum Elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy program, special travel booking terms with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, world-class concierge service, and much more. - Residents have access to: a gym, a playground, a paddle tennis court, a golf simulator, separate pools for adults and children, a sauna, lounge areas, a movie theater, a coworking space, meeting rooms, and more. Location advantages The project has direct access to Yas Street, which runs across the bridge connecting the island to the mainland. The Yas Links golf course is a 5-minute drive away, and all of Abu Dhabi’s iconic attractions — Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Sea World, Yas Waterworld, Etihad Arena, and Yas Bay are 10-12 minutes away. The drive to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque takes 18 minutes. Zayed International Airport is a 10-minute drive away.