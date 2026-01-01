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HomeReal Estate CatalogJW Marriott Residences by Taraf

JW Marriott Residences by Taraf

Mayan Building 5, Mayan Buildings, YS3-06, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
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Developer
Taraf Properties
Total area
from 97 m² to 405 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 898 570 $from 8 781 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    5%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2030
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
97
898 570
9 229
2 bedrooms
155
1 361 470
8 781
3 bedrooms
228
2 151 123
9 416

Description

The first residential complex under the JW Marriott brand on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The luxurious JW Marriott Residences community embodies an architectural aesthetic inspired by Abu Dhabi’s natural light, coastal landscapes, and the emirate’s cultural heritage. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished, with high ceilings, panoramic windows, and private balconies. This ensures that every apartment is flooded with natural light. - Residence owners can enjoy exclusive Onvia Ownership privileges: Platinum Elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy program, special travel booking terms with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, world-class concierge service, and much more. - Residents have access to: a gym, a playground, a paddle tennis court, a golf simulator, separate pools for adults and children, a sauna, lounge areas, a movie theater, a coworking space, meeting rooms, and more. Location advantages The project has direct access to Yas Street, which runs across the bridge connecting the island to the mainland. The Yas Links golf course is a 5-minute drive away, and all of Abu Dhabi’s iconic attractions — Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Sea World, Yas Waterworld, Etihad Arena, and Yas Bay are 10-12 minutes away. The drive to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque takes 18 minutes. Zayed International Airport is a 10-minute drive away.

Location

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Mayan Building 5, Mayan Buildings, YS3-06, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Yas Island

Abu Dhabi
Yas Island – Abu Dhabi’s entertainment hub, featuring theme parks, a Formula 1 circuit, Yas Mall, and convenient access to the airport.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop260 m
Medical center3 km
Airport5 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
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