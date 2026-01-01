Description

An exclusive residential project in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The striking glass facades and thoughtful architectural design of the Haus 99 residential complex blend the interior spaces with the surrounding green landscape, creating an atmosphere of privacy, understated elegance, and comfort. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light, soft tones, built-in Bosch appliances, and storage systems. Thanks to high ceilings and panoramic windows, the home will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: a gym, a running track, a yoga space, a children’s play area and a sports field, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a swimming pool, an outdoor movie theater, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located between two major highways. It takes 2 minutes to reach Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and 3 minutes to reach Al Khail Road. The drive to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah takes 15 minutes, to the Mall of the Emirates — 18 minutes, and to the Burj Khalifa — 22 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.