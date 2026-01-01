Description

A 400-meter-tall glass skyscraper on Sheikh Zayed Road. The Christian Rockefeller Business Tower offers an exclusive collection of Grade A office spaces, ranging from individual offices to headquarters occupying half a floor or an entire floor. Key features - The project is named after Christian A. Rockefeller, associated with one of the world’s most influential business dynasties. - Five levels of premium-level infrastructure designed with a hotel concept, including restaurants, wellness spaces, fitness areas, coworking spaces, and lifestyle amenities. - High-speed double-decker elevators, cutting-edge technological solutions, and state-of-the-art security systems. - A world-class business environment tailored to leading regional and international companies. Location advantages It takes just 2 minutes to reach Sheikh Zayed Road and walk to the Business Bay Metro Station. The Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Museum of the Future, Dubai Canal, and DIFC are 5-8 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.