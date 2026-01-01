Description

AHS Twin Towers is an office development by AHS Properties on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, close to Financial Centre Metro Station and the DIFC business district. The project involves the redevelopment of Shangri-La Dubai. Gensler’s architectural design retains the building’s recognisable silhouette while introducing a new façade with vertical elements and flowing lines inspired by desert dunes. Key Features – The development offers individual offices, quarter floors, half floors and full-floor headquarters. Layouts accommodate team workspaces, executive offices and meeting rooms. – Offices are offered in shell-and-core condition, allowing companies to tailor the fit-out to their needs. Large windows provide city and sea views, depending on the office’s position. – The complex includes a spacious lobby, reception, concierge services and parking. The Business Wing features a business lounge, private offices and meeting facilities. – Two floors accommodate a gym, yoga and Pilates studios, a lap pool, a spa and recovery spaces. Additional facilities include a golf simulator and leisure areas. Location Advantages Driving takes approximately 3 minutes to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, around 5 minutes to DIFC, Dubai World Trade Centre and Emirates Towers, and approximately 15 minutes to Dubai International Airport.